Don’t cancel on Queensland, visitors urged

Tourism bosses and politicians are begging visitors not to cancel bookings in hopes the expected tourism boom will materialise.

Tourism bosses and politicians are begging visitors not to cancel bookings in hopes the expected tourism boom will materialise.

INTERSTATE travellers have been urged to keep their Queensland holiday bookings, with the Sunshine State's crippled tourism industry hoping the borders will reopen in early-January.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council chief executive Daniel Gschwind said people should stick with their bookings if they're expected to be able to travel, pleading, "We need you".

It comes as another war of words erupted between the Queensland and NSW Governments, with Annastacia Palaszczuk claiming it was a "bit rich" for the southern state to start "blaming" Queensland following its hard border closure to greater Sydney.

The Premier said it wasn't just Queensland who took the "tough measures" of closing the border.

"The health advice of nearly every other health officer across the country was advising their respective leaders exactly the same thing independently," she said.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

"These are measures because there has been a cluster outbreak in the northern beaches.

"I think it's a bit rich for New South Wales to start blaming Queensland and Victoria and whichever other state and territory she wants to blame.

"This has happened in New South Wales."

Sneaky way people are crossing into Qld

Warning after Qantas flight COVID case

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian had slammed other premiers, claiming they were causing unnecessary "suffering" by shutting borders to greater Sydney amid the northern beaches cluster.

Queensland recorded one new case of COVID-19 yesterday, which was acquired internationally and detected in hotel quarantine.

Yesterday marked 99 days since the state's last case of community transmission.

Mr Gschwind said tourism businesses had their fingers crossed the border would reopen on January 8 - which would mark 28 days of no unlinked cases across greater Sydney.

He said he was encouraged by NSW's management of the outbreak and grateful Queensland's border closure had been "measured", with the tourism industry "gradually building" its "confidence" that the closure will be reversed around January 8.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council chief executive Daniel Gschwind. (News Corp/Attila Csaszar)

Mr Gschwind urged travellers to not cancel their bookings out of fear.

"Stick to your bookings if for the time you're expected to travel, you can travel," he said.

"We need you."

It echoed comments from Opposition Leader David Crisafulli who urged travellers to not pull the pin on their January, February and March bookings.

Meanwhile the Premier has defended her Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe who was forced to return from leave after just one day amid backlash from industry.

Pressed on whether it was Mr Hinchliffe's decision to return from leave, the Premier said yes.

"I made it very clear to all ministers if they need to come back, they need to come back," she said.

"They're big enough to make their own decisions when they come back."

Originally published as Don't cancel on Qld, visitors urged