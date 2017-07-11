'Don't call me mate': court tells man who hit woman

'I'm not your mate' magistrate warns man who hit woman

"I'M not your mate. I don't want to be your mate,” Gympie magistrate Ross Woodford told a man in his court on Monday.

The man, Robert Earl Thompson, 60, appeared on charges of assaulting a woman and possessing marijuana, as well as breaching a bail condition.

Mr Woodford was prompted to provide Thompson with a brief lecture on protocol when Thompson repeatedly addressed the court as "mate.”

Thompson pleaded guilty to assault with bodily harm and possessing marijuana, as well as breaching his bail undertaking on the charges.

Thompson did not respond when Mr Woodford asked him if he was pleading guilty of his own free will.

"Are you pleading guilty and accepting all the facts as alleged by the police?” he asked.

"There are other people waiting, Mr Woodford said when Thompson, 60, again did not respond.

Police told the court officers had attended a dispute on May 12 between neighbours, Thompson and a woman, at a Curra duplex.

She told police Thompson had just "punched me in the face for no reason.”

She said Thompson was in her garden and mowing her lawn and she had told him to leave. Police said they found 12.8g of marijuana in the Thompson's trouser pocket.

Thompson said the woman was making it all up.

"I did not punch her at all,” he said.

"You can't plead guilty and say 'I didn't do it,” Mr Woodford told him.

Asked again if he was pleading guilty, Thompson replied: "I have to, don't I?”

"You don't have to,” Mr Woodford said.

Asked if he was also pleading guilty to possessing 12.8g of marijuana, Thompson responded: "Seven.”

"The police say 12.8- you're not agreeing to that?

"Yes I am,” Thompson said, repeatedly calling Mr Woodford "mate.”

It was then that Mr Woodford told Thompson to speak respectfully.

"I'm not your mate. I don't want to be your mate,” he said. "You can stand up and address the court properly. "Say 'Your Honour,' because it's not me you're talking to, it's the court,” Mr Woodford said.

Fining Thompson on all three charges, Mr Woodford said: "You punched a woman in the side of her face, with no provocation. You are fined $1000 and ordered not to have any contact with her.

"No contact whatsoever for 12 months,” Mr Woodford said, as Thompson argued this was impossible, because they were next door neighbours.

Thompson claimed it was likely the woman would approach him.

Mr Woodford said Thompson needed to avoid all contact.

He imposed a fine of $800 on the marijuana possession charge.

And for breaching a police bail condition on May 22, he added a $500 fine.

The fines totalled $2300.