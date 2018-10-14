Menu
Britain's Prince Harry (L), Duke of Sussex and Meghan (R), Duchess of Sussex exit St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their royal wedding ceremony, in Windsor, Britain, 19 May 2018.
Don't be fooled; republicans do welcome Royals

Frances Klein
by
14th Oct 2018 3:07 PM
Letter to the editor:

THE announced visit in October to Fraser Island by Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex is proof of the strength of the enduring bonds among countries within the Commonwealth of Nations.

It is a common misconception that republicans, like me, do not respect or admire the British Royal Family.

That is a red herring used by monarchists to argue against Australia's natural transition to a republic in the modern world of the 21st century.

Republicans, like all Australians, should respect and admire the service given to our nation by Queen Elizabeth II and members of her family past and present.

Supporters of the Real Republic Australia simply believe the future of our nation is as a republic with an Australian as our head of state - and one elected directly by Australian voters.

Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will inspect a Queen's Canopy project on Fraser Island. The Queen's Canopy project is a Commonwealth-wide drive to protect rainforests and combat global warming.

Of the 53 nations in the Commonwealth 32 are republics, so the project is living proof that any change Australia makes to become a republic will not diminish the respect we have for the Queen and her family.

The royal couple should be warmly welcomed to the Fraser Coast region next month, just as they and other members of the Queen's family should be warmly welcomed to our shores after we vote to become a republic.

David Muir,

Chair, the Real Republic Australia

