Don't be fooled, Labor is not against farmers: letter

Letter writer Stephen Meredith says farmers were not targeted in the results of a Queensland land clearing study.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

IN RELATION to Tony Perrett MP's article in The Gympie Times, Saturday, October 7:

Mr Perrett is clearly trying to mislead the Gympie electorate by informing people that the current Queensland Government is against those within the farming community.

The 2015-2016 Statewide Land and Tree Study clearly states that Queensland as a whole is clearing land at a rate of 1000 football fields every day.

The report states that over 400,000ha of native bush land and native vegetation has been cleared in our state and mainly from the Great Barrier Reef catchments.

This report takes into consideration all land clearing in Queensland; it does not single out the farming industry.

A considerable amount of land clearing in our state comes from the likes of new housing estates and new road construction, etc.

The Deputy Premier and Minister for Environment Jackie Trad has clearly stated in an interview that the Queensland Labor Government's primary concern is of the destruction of wildlife habitat and the frightening aspect of the extinction of member of our natural wildlife.

The problem we are experiencing right now is largely due to Tim Nicholls and Campbell Newman's watering down of the land clearing laws whilst in government. This has seen land clearing in Queensland quadruple and is clearly unsustainable.

Given this frightening report it is clearly evident that an LNP Government will be a death sentence to our native Queensland flora and fauna.

Stephen Meredith

Gympie