LOCKDOWN: Near perfect weather and a near-empty car park at Snapper Creek Boat Harbour, Tin Can Bay,
News

Don’t be fooled by Gympie fog

Arthur Gorrie
24th Apr 2020 8:44 AM
BEAUTIFUL one day, locked down the next, Gympie people have been treated to near-perfect Autumn weather for any outdoor activities they find they are allowed to undertake.

Damp and foggy mornings marked the first and last days of Gympie region’s working week, hiding the prospect of continuing fine and mostly sunny Anzac weather on the weekend.

Even if many Gympie region residents have trouble enjoying it, while partially confined under COVID-19 containment regulations, Gympie region appears to be in for a mild and partly cloudy Anzac Day.

Today’s temperatures are expected to peak at 29C, with mostly sunny conditions and light winds.

Some cloud for Anzac Day is not expected to dampen conditions, with a mild morning minimum of 15C, rising to 28C.

Similar conditions should continue into Sunday, with a slight chance of a shower.

Mostly sunny weather should continue into next week with mild mornings around 14C or 15C and maximum temperatures in the high 20s.

