Don't approach these 10 Gympie people wanted for questioning

WANTED FOR QUESTIONING: Police wish to speak to each of these people over alleged crimes in the region. Contributed

GYMPIE police would like to question the people pictured below over a series of outstanding crimes in the Gympie region dating back to up to a year ago.

Police believe the ten people in the CCTV footage could aid these inquiries.

Residents are urged not to approach anyone they believe is displayed in these images, but should call Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number.

If you want to remain anonymous, please phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit crimestoppersqld.com.au.

1. River Road, Gympie (QP1901251731)

Police believe the man (above) may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent theft on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at about 1:15pm.

2. Edwin Campion Drive, Monkland (QP1900676300)

Police believe the woman pictured (above) may be able to help with the investigation into a recent shop theft that took place on Saturday, March 30 at about 1.15pm.

3. Violet Street, Gympie (QP1900896026)

Police believe the man pictured (above) may be able to help officers with the investigation into a recent shop theft which happened on Wednesday, May 8 about 11.30am.

4. Wickham Street, Gympie (QP1900415016)

Police believe the man pictured (above) may be able to help with the investigation into a recent shop theft that occurred on Thursday, February 28 at about 11.50am.

5. Monkland Street, Gympie (QP1900714001)

Police believe the man pictured (above) may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent fraud which happened on Wednesday, April 10 at about 1pm.

6. River Road, Gympie (QP1900336717)

Police believe the man pictured (above) may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop theft that happened on Sunday, February 17 at about 7.20am.

7. Chatsworth Road, Gympie (QP1900694536)

Police believe the man pictured (above) may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a theft from a vehicle that occurred on Sunday April 7 at about 9.48pm.

8. Woolgar Road, Southside (QP1900453443)

Police believe the man pictured (above) may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop theft that happened on Tuesday, March 5 at about 6.55pm.

9. River Road, Gympie (QP1801751493)

Police would like to talk to the woman (above) who may be able to help with an investigation into a petrol drive-off on River Rd on Thursday, September 20 last year at about 8.30am.

10. Monkland Street, Gympie (QP1802441187)

Police believe the man (above) may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a theft that occurred on Saturday December 29, 2018 at about 2.50am.