Done deal: Broncos ramp up signing spree

Broncos strike centre Kotoni Staggs has turned down a number of lucrative offers from rival NRL clubs to remain at Red Hill until the end of the 2022 season.

Staggs on Tuesday celebrated his 21st birthday in New Zealand with his Tongan international teammates ahead of their blockbuster Test match with Australia on Saturday night.

The Courier-Mail understands the exciting young prospect has this week chosen to extend his contract with the Broncos by another two years after already committing for the 2020 season.

Stream the 2019 Oceania Cup Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

Kotoni Staggs (R) has committed his future to the Broncos. picture: Getty

The try-scoring powerhouse won the Broncos' Best Back Award following a stellar 2019 season that saw him cross for 11 tries in 24 games, run nearly 100 metres a game, and make 73 tackle breaks.

His contract extension could see him become a 100-game Bronco following his debut in 2018 against the Roosters.

Staggs started last season with the aim of locking down a spot in the Broncos' best 17 players, but his work ethic and aggression quickly marked him as a player on a rapid rise.

"I set my goal at the start of the year that I wanted to be in the top 17," Staggs said at the Broncos Presentation Ball earlier this month.

"So to be able to get the starting spot and for (coach Anthony Seibold) to be able to rely on me, I'm grateful for that.

"I come to training and I compete every day and I just love the boys and I couldn't do it without them."

Staggs had a breakout 2019, scoring 11 tries in a stellar season. Picture: AAP

Staggs' re-signing comes as the Broncos begin to ramp up their retention plan with star winger Corey Oates on Monday signing a 12-month extension, with an option in his favour to play until 2022.

The club is also close to locking down club veteran Alex Glenn who will become a "free agent" on Friday because of the November 1 deadline.

Brisbane also face an impending battle to retain boom rookie David Fifita who will also be free to negotiate with rival clubs on Friday.

The Warriors, Roosters and Rabbitohs have each expressed interest in the 19-year-old, with offers being prepared as high as a million dollars a season.

The Broncos are confident they will be able to hold onto the barnstorming backrower as he weighs up his future at Red Hill.