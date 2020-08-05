Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Toogoolawah woman has been caught stealing donations from the Red Cross.
A Toogoolawah woman has been caught stealing donations from the Red Cross.
Crime

Donations from dead mum stolen from charity

Ali Kuchel
5th Aug 2020 6:00 AM | Updated: 6:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLICE officer has had to investigate the theft of donations he made to a charity from his late mother's estate.

A witness told police they saw a woman removing donated items from the Toogoolawah Red Cross on Sunday.

The woman, a 53-year-old from Toogoolawah, allegedly loaded the front seat of her car and trunk with the household items.

Senior Sergeant John Cumner said he donated the goods to the Red Cross.

"In a unique set of circumstances, the property taken was actually donated by myself from my mother's deceased estate," Senior Sergeant Cumner said.

He said the alleged thief was known to police.

Footage of the offence was captured on Somerset Regional Council's CCTV system.

The woman was also issued a separate notice to appear for allegedly driving a vehicle at Morayfield while adversely affected by a dangerous drug.

The woman will appear before Toogoolawah Magistrates Court on August 21.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
editors picks red cross toogoolawah police
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Join your Gympie Times team for morning tea

        Join your Gympie Times team for morning tea

        News With plenty of people signing up as subscribers to the Gympie Times for the first time, we’re keen to help you make the very most of your experience.

        FIRST LOOK: Exciting Gympie venture a first

        premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Exciting Gympie venture a first

        News "You can create something that nobody else has done."

        AT LAST: Inquest into Gympie mum’s death coming soon

        premium_icon AT LAST: Inquest into Gympie mum’s death coming soon

        News Kirra’s inquest more than six years after her brutal death

        Pregnant mum on 80 charges cries as Gympie court denies bail

        premium_icon Pregnant mum on 80 charges cries as Gympie court denies bail

        News Among the charges are supply meth, fraud and breach bail 33 times