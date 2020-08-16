Donald Trump‘s brother dies

Donald Trump's brother Robert has died a day after the US President rushed to New York to visit him in hospital.

Robert Trump was 72 years old and close with Donald, who is 74.

The President called his brother "his best friend" in a statement put out today.

The White House did not immediately release details about why Robert Trump had been hospitalised.

Trump announces that his brother Robert, whom he visited Friday in New York, died tonight pic.twitter.com/DJnYnbxzd2 — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) August 16, 2020

Robert Trump died "peacefully" last night, according to a White House statement.

