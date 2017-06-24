Donagh's personal service difference

TAX TIME: Donagh Chisholm from Chisholm Accounting says her customers are more than just numbers.

DONAGH Chisholm knows all of her clients by name.

"Most of our customers are repeat customers. They're not numbers to us,” she said.

Ms Chisholm has been working at Chisholm Accounting since 2002 but she said the firm was much older, opening in the 1960s.

During her time she has seen some interesting clients and has had some funny experiences.

"The best thing people can do is keep records,” she said.

Ms Chisholm said audit activity from the ATO had increased over the past few years so ensuring you had receipts to account for your deductions was essential.

And ensuring your receipts are kept safe and in good condition is also something Ms Chisholm wanted to stress as important.

"I had one customer bring in all his receipts but they got water damaged and ended up a sodden mess,” she said.

For those who have a handle on technology, there are smart-phone applications out there that allow you to photograph work-related receipts.

Even the free apps can recognise the text, upload the information and store it and can fill in details such as ABNs, business names and in some cases, product details such as fuel, safety equipment, etc.

"This is really handy because we can then access the files for the customer and download it straight into their personal file to be used for their tax return.”