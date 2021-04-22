Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
More than two dozen Domino’s stores are fundraising for the family of a mother of three who was allegedly killed by her former husband.
More than two dozen Domino’s stores are fundraising for the family of a mother of three who was allegedly killed by her former husband.
Crime

Domino’s touching move for slain mum

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
22nd Apr 2021 9:30 AM

Thousands of Gold Coast residents and visitors are being encouraged to order a Domino's pizza in a "doughraiser" to help raise funds for the family of a mother of three allegedly killed by her former husband.

Kelly Wilkinson, 27, was found dead in her Arundel backyard on Monday. Police have since charged Brian Johnston - who remains in an induced coma - with her murder as well as breach of bail.

Brian Johnston has been charged with the murder of his former wife Kelly Wilkinson. Picture: Facebook
Brian Johnston has been charged with the murder of his former wife Kelly Wilkinson. Picture: Facebook

It's understood the former couple's three children were home at the time of the horrific offence, in which Ms Wilkinson was allegedly set alight.

Kelly Wilkinson was allegedly murdered by her former husband.
Kelly Wilkinson was allegedly murdered by her former husband.

The crime has rocked the Gold Coast community, prompting Domino's franchisee Thomas Walker, who has nine stores in the city, to encourage pizza lovers to take up his fundraising offer.

"I can't even fathom what the Wilkinson family is going through right now and want to do everything I can to help," he wrote on social media.

"I've had a chat to some of the neighbouring Domino's franchisees all the way from Ormeau to Tweed Heads, and they have all agreed to try and raise as much money for the family as possible.

"Next Wednesday, we will be holding a 'doughraiser' across 26 stores to raise some much needed funds for the family.

"Domino's head office will also be matching the amount raised dollar for dollar … I would appreciate any support you can offer to help raise awareness and much-needed funds for the Wilkinson family."

At least 26 Dominos stores on the Gold Coast will be participating in a fundraising drive to support the family of Kelly Wilkinson. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard
At least 26 Dominos stores on the Gold Coast will be participating in a fundraising drive to support the family of Kelly Wilkinson. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard

Stores participating in the April 28 fundraiser include: Ashmore, Biggera Waters, Broadbeach, Coolangatta, Coomera East, Crestwood Plaza, Hope Island, Mermaid Beach, Miami, Mudgeerable, Nerang, Oxenford, Pacific Pines, Palm Beach, Rpbina, Runaway Bay, Southport, Surfers Paradise, Surfers Paradise South, Tugun, Tweed Heads, West Burleigh, Westfield Helensvale, Upper Coomera, Pimpama and Ormeau.

Originally published as Domino's touching move for slain mum

domestic violence dominos kelly wilkinson murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shameful toll: Three dead in 61 days since state’s DV pledge

        Premium Content Shameful toll: Three dead in 61 days since state’s DV pledge

        Crime Gold Coast woman Kelly Wilkinson is the third alleged domestic violence murder victim since the State Government established a taskforce to fight the scourge.

        Patient, 93, left waiting as Premier grandstands

        Premium Content Patient, 93, left waiting as Premier grandstands

        Health Elderly Qld woman left waiting four hours at hospital after fall

        Gympie court jails homeless man who stole to survive

        Premium Content Gympie court jails homeless man who stole to survive

        News The 25-year-old appeared in custody and pleaded guilty to 12 charges

        How government could fix Gympie’s worsening homelessness

        Premium Content How government could fix Gympie’s worsening homelessness

        News ‘We can’t wait’: Greens Senator Larissa Waters is calling on the Federal Government...