Dominos store ranked high in pizza making competition

DOMINOS Gympie are like Speedy Gonzales when it comes to making pizzas, placing first in Australia and New Zealand during the trial run of the national pizza making competition.

Next week four employees will participate, competing live on stage at the Dominos rally at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre. The team placed first during trials for the competition out of 71 teams, taking 47.65 seconds to make six pizzas.

Six teams will battle it out for the highly sought title. In memory of their late manager Jake Hulskamp who took his own life last year, the team said they would be competing in his honour.

"Jake could have done all six pizzas in that time, he was quick and very good at his job,” Manager in training Jessie Hoger said.

"We're all very close and we thrive off eachother. It's good that we can bond together as a team so well.”

Domino's CEO for Australia and New Zealand Nick Knight said the team have to make six randomly selected pizzas in under two minutes.

"Each topping must be measured and placed correctly before the pizza can be put in the oven and teams will receive penalties for going over time and incorrect toppings or weights,” Mr Knight said.

"The Gympie team really do embody the Domino's mantra of 'slow where it matters, fast where it counts'. We pride ourselves on making and delivering pizza fast, without compromising on quality and where safety is always our number one priority.”