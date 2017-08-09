24°
News

Domino's to give away 10,001 free pizzas today

9th Aug 2017 10:32 AM Updated: 12:43 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE pizza wars are truly upon us.

Just days after Pizza Hut launched a free pizza giveaway, Domino's is doing the same.

Domino's has announced it will give away 10,001 free premium pizzas from today, Wednesday August 9, at 4pm AEST.

To try one of Domino's new premium pizzas for free, customers can head to the company's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/DominosAustralia) and enter their details to receive a code which will be valid until Sunday.

The giveaway is to 'celebrate' Domino's new Quality Fresh menu which they it says gives customers more of what they want; more premium toppings and flavours on both new and improved pizzas.

Domino's CEO for Australia and New Zealand Nick Knight said the new menu has been well received by customers following its launch on Monday.

"Domino's new Quality Fresh range includes the launch of 20 tasty new pizzas and sides over 20 weeks," said Mr Knight.

"We are giving 10,001 customers the chance to find their new favourite pizza by trying one of our new premium pizzas for free."

And in an obvious dig at Pizza Hut:

"You don't have to queue up outside our stores to be able to receive your free pizza; Domino's likes to make our customer's lives easier, so without leaving the comfort of your own home, you can download a code online to enjoy this giveaway."

The new premium pizzas in the Quality Fresh launch include the Loaded Supreme, Cheesy Bacon Hawaiian, Mega Meatlovers, Four Cheese Deluxe, Grand Italian and Chicken and Camembert.

Customers can find their new favourite and claim their free premium pizza by heading to www.facebook.com/dominosaustralia at 4pm AEST on Wednesday, August 9.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  domino's pizza editors picks pizza hut

Fears of 'vile' anti-gay campaign in lead-up to vote

Fears of 'vile' anti-gay campaign in lead-up to vote

AUSTRALIA can prepare for an onslaught of anti-gay marriage material as same-sex marriage opponents ramp up their campaigns to achieve a “no” result.

Debt rage penalty for disabled IT contractor

Police were called after claims of fear when a disabled man lost his temper over an allegedly unpaid debt

Disabled computer installer ridicules intimidation claim

REVEALED: First look at Gympie schools' NAPLAN results

WRITTEN IN STONE: There is a growing concern about high school students' writing skills.

Good results, but writing home about it could be a problem.

'Yes' on same sex marriage, but we want a plebiscite too

TICK OF APPROVAL: It will be a "yes'' at the gay marriage plebiscite, a poll and bookmakers say.

We'll vote for same sex marriage - and you can bet on it, say polls

Local Partners

Finally, a chance to say thank-you

One Mile staff pay thanks to the team who saved their school

PHOTOS: Jazz and Wine make for a perfect afternoon

The Jimmy Halliday Quartet on stage at the Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival.

The second annual Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Workshop for creative kids at the Gallery this weekend

KIDS ZONE: A space for children to relax, explore and create art will be created at Gympie Regional Gallery today.

Great things on at the Gallery this weekend

Cara Delevingne shoots for the stars

After Suicide Squad, model turned actor Cara Delevingne goes big with Luc Besson’s new sci-fi blockbuster

Spotify on Xbox One: better sound track for carnage?

Music streaming app Spotify is now available on Xbox One.

SICK of hearing the sound of machine gun fire or the splatter of blood?

MOVIE REVIEW: Wind River a thriller that chills to the bone

Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner in a scene from the movie Wind River.

Avengers Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen reunite for thriller.

Country legend Glen Campbell dies

Glen Campbell has died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s, according to US media reports. Picture: AFP

He was 81.

Moretz reveals shocking bullying by male co-star

Chloe Grace Moretz says she was on the brunt of awful treatment by a male co-star when she was just 15.

Chloe Grace Moretz fat-shamed by male co-star.

Google Home Australian review: Is it worth the $199?

The Google Home device.

Google Home offers better value than Apple's coming product

Epic road trip to help fight childhood obesity

ON A MISSION: The Smith Family has been travelling around Australia to fight childhood obesity.

Family packs up, leaves city to travel Australia and fight obesity

159 ACRES OF FERTILE FARMING!

122 Coppermine Creek Road, Langshaw 4570

Residential Land Just 20 minutes from Gympie situated in the Langshaw farming district is ... PRICE ON...

Just 20 minutes from Gympie situated in the Langshaw farming district is 159 acres (64.6ha) of fertile farming property. Fertile rich soil with hills facing...

INVEST OR MAKE IT YOUR HOME

4 Loder Street, Southside 4570

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Situated on a gently sloping 599m2 on the Southside within walking distance to Southside Shopping Complex, schools and sporting facilities and situated in a quiet...

SHE&#39;S THE QUEEN OF CAMBRIDGE!

15 Cambridge Circuit, Southside 4570

House 4 3 2 $440,000

Introducing 15 Cambridge Circuit: Views, views, views never to be built out and high and dry. This 4-bedroom 3-bathroom home has everything someone would love.

YOUR KNIGHT IN SHINING ARMOUR

Lot 80 Knightsbridge Drive, Southside 4570

House 3 2 2 $395,000

Situated in Knightsbridge Dve, Sovereign Heights is your dream home - all new and ready for you!!! On entering this brand new Hotondo home you will be impressed...

TOWN CENTRE GEM

10a Jane Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 AUCTION ON SITE...

Looking for a great investment or your first step into owning your own home? Look no further! This well-built brick home is situated a short distance to the main...

LOCATION AND LIFESTYLE AT ITS BEST!!

4 Azure Avenue, Banks Pocket 4570

House 4 2 6 $419,000

Prepare to be impressed by this modern style Queenslander on 7166m2 in a quiet peaceful location under 5 minutes' drive to Gympie CBD. Everything is here ready and...

SUBDIVIDABLE ACREAGE LIFESTYLE

21 Mataranka Road, Veteran 4570

3 1 3 $349,000

In a sought after area only minutes to Gympie's CBD, is this unique subdividable (STCC) 2ha property. Sitting beautifully on the fully fenced acreage property is a...

Brand New Home - Move In Ready!

2 Knightsbridge Dve, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $489,000

Welcome to the first home of the desirable Sovereign Heights Estate in the Gympie District! Sits perfectly at the top of the estate with a great outlook. As soon...

INVEST TODAY - ENJOY TOMORROW!

52 Wises Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 AUCTION ON SITE...

IGNORE PREVIOUS PRICING - MOTIVATED SELLERS WANT SOLD! Don't let this opportunity slip through your fingers when this 3 bedrooms hardiplank and brick home could be...

PACK YOUR BAGS!

84 Judicial Cct, Jones Hill 4570

House 4 2 2 OFFERS INVITED

Welcome to 84 Judicial Circuit, Jones Hill! Beautifully built brand new rendered home situated in the popular Echelon Estate which has so much on offer! This home...

FOR SALE: Beautiful church-turned-home now on market

HOLY SALE: A former church in North Toowoomba, that has been turned into a beautiful home, is now for sale.

Talk about a holy living experience

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Power couple's real estate app helps people buy a home

Alisha and Zac Goodman, founders of Mackay tech start-up Brixn, which will help home buyer navigate the journey to home ownership.

Make way for Mackay's newest tech start up

Three Gladstone estate developments flop in three months

The balance of Brookview Estate was for sale.

Two of three estates sold after hitting the market.