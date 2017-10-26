Domestic violence excuse 'not credible'

A GYMPIE magistrate has told a man his excuse for breaching a Domestic Violence Order "lacked credibility”.

The man, 34, from The Palms, cannot be named for legal reasons. He applied for bail on a charge of breaching an order prohibiting contact between him and a woman, when police found him in a vehicle with his partner at Chatsworth on Saturday night.

The man's solicitor told the court the man was driving the woman to hospital, after buying fuel at Curra. She had suffered stomach cramps and had a heart condition and had no family or friends in the area. "She contacted him and he, probably against his better judgment, agreed,” the solicitor said.

The man had turned off the Bruce Highway at Chatsworth, mistakenly believing this was a quicker way to the hospital. "There is no allegation of violence,” Mr Anderson said.

Magistrate M Baldwin said the story "lacked credibility” in suggesting a man would take such a roundabout route if driving a person to hospital during a medical emergency.

She refused bail and adjourned the case to November 20.