Dolphins high and dry as boundary cuts Tin Can from Bay

BORDER: Joe McLeod and Barnacles Cafe owner Les Dunstan, in Gympie electorate, with dolphin volunteers Norma Sanderson, Bev Lambert and Sandy Banks, in what would be Noosa.

TIN Can Bay's famous dolphin feeding institution may soon be dead in the water, if a redistribution of state electoral boundaries goes ahead as now planned.

The proposed redistribution will cut Tin Can Bay township off from the bay it is named after - and from its dolphins.

The boundary between Gympie and Noosa electorates would run along the waterline, according to maps published last week.

Dolphin feeding advocates fear the town's oldest tradition, dolphin interaction, dating back to indigenous times, may not receive the sympathetic advocacy it needs to survive, if the marine environment is represented from Noosa.

Fisherman Joe McLeod, who helped convince the state government to legislate in favour of dolphin feeding at Norman Point, said the change would also affect anyone with a mooring or a jetty, including house boat and other water craft hire businesses.

It would potentially impact anyone with a boat, a fishing rod or any connection with the water.

Directly or indirectly, that means the whole town, along with its near neighbour, Cooloola Cove.

He said it had been hard enough dealing with the state government via one elected MP, let alone two.

That would be especially so if one of those representatives, based in Noosa, had no identification with Tin Can Bay.

That representative might effectively be representing issues that hugely affect the area's environment and economy.

"All Tin Can Bay and Cooloola Cove residents should be concerned,” he said.

"The situation is ludicrous and unbelievable, but very serious, leaving most Cooloola Coast residents dumbfounded.

"Surely the boffins can't be that stupid,” he said.