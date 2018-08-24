DOLPHIN CONCERN: Jetty plan could kill Tin Can Bay

ANOTHER THREAT: Former Environment and Heritage Protection Minister Andrew Powell feeds dolphins at Tin Can Bay soon after seeing legislation through parliament to legalise the Bay's age-old dolphin institution, now claimed to be in new danger.

ANOTHER THREAT: Former Environment and Heritage Protection Minister Andrew Powell feeds dolphins at Tin Can Bay soon after seeing legislation through parliament to legalise the Bay's age-old dolphin institution, now claimed to be in new danger. Craig Warhurst

A LONG-PLANNED promenade and fishing jetty at Norman Point has been slammed as a significant environmental and economic threat to Tin Can Bay.

DOLPHIN FUN: Chase Mill feeds his first dolphin at Tin Can Bay yesterday. Photo Craig Warhurst / The Gympie Times Craig Warhurst

Dolphin feeding and marine environmental advocate Joe McLeod says there has been no real public consultation on the project, which he says could destroy the Bay's age-old dolphin feeding institution, one of the major pillars of the town's tourism economy.

Mr McLeod says the person named as a contact point for public opinion is Coast councillor Mark McDonald, who first put forward the jetty plan.

"He seems to have the support of recreational fishing interests because that is what the jetty will be for,” Mr McLeod said yesterday.

"But we have been waiting to contact Cr McDonald for a year and we have not been able to,” he said

BAY JETTY: Early pre-construction work on a planned recreational jetty at Norman Point, Tin Can Bay. Arthur Gorrie

"Dolphin feeding is much more important to Tin Can Bay than recreational fishing,” he said.

"I can show you pictures of dolphins in Western Australia after they were killed by getting tangled up in fishing line from a recreational jetty.

"If it endangers the dolphins or lures them away from the current site, which is the only place dolphin feeding is allowed, it could result in the whole thing coming to an end.”

A Gympie Regional Council spokeswoman said the jetty was already in the preliminary design stage, with core samples being taken from a barge.

"Final drilling was completed this morning,” the spokeswoman said. It would help with the design of foundations.

"The proposal is for a 180m long jetty to suit fishing and walking. At this stage there is no timeframe for construction to proceed.”