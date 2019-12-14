Dolly Jensen to run for Hartwig’s seat at council table

THEEBINE resident, former bank employee and passionate Gympie advocate Dolly Jensen will contest Division 2 at the March 28, 2020 election. Div 2 is currently held by Glen Hartwig, who will run for mayor:

Councillor Glen Hartwig is challenging Mayor Mick Curran at the March 28 election.

“For the past 12 months I’ve been attending council meetings and researching council websites and minutes and for all accounts it seems this council has been derailed.

“Rates have risen faster than the mercury on a December day in Gympie. Way too far above the promised CPI. Rubbish is still an issue without a solid solution and the roads are left begging for maintenance. So much so they now have potholes so big you could bury the deficit in them. I have always maintained if you’re not happy with the current situation, don’t sit there in your armchair whinging about it, be part of the solution, not part of the problem. Get up, go out, and create change. There’s no better time than now. Here I am, Dolly Jensen of Theebine, local candidate for Division 2.

Talitha Passey and Glen Hartwig

“The council just isn’t getting the real job done, it’s time to get back to basics. The 3 Rs. What this means for you as the ratepayer is Rates, Roads, and Rubbish. What this means for me as a councillor is Representation, Responsibility, and Recovery.

“Having spent most of my life in Theebine, I am genuinely passionate about our community. My parents were community minded people and we spent our childhood volunteering ourselves to multiple community based events and charities. I have a strong record in contributing to the community and will work hard to ensure that the Gympie Region is a great place to live and raise a family.

“I will endeavour to bring our local communities together and be your voice on council.

“Three decades in the banking business has afforded me the privilege to represent my peers and during this time I have been able to use my voice to speak up for those without a voice and I have actively stood up for those who couldn’t defend themselves.

Dolly Jensen.

“I have stood my ground and negotiated against some very powerful bank executives to get a fair go. I will fight equally as hard for a fair go for our communities of Division two.

“I will work to create future opportunities, securing opportunities for our local businesses and jobs for our people, especially our young unemployed.

“I have never been a member of any political party and I am running as an independent candidate. Party politics has no place in local government.

Gympie Regional Council election candidate Terrence McMullen also announced his intention to run for Division 3

“What Gympie needs right now is trustworthy, honest and reliable people who share an interest in making our wonderful region better.

“If elected, my commitment is to reasonable rates, community safety, youth services, sensible environmental and recreational programs, improved waste facilities and funding for improved road maintenance. I will demand open and transparent local government and provide residents of Division two with a strong voice on council. Let me represent you. Let me be your voice.”

Controversial Gympie Regional Council CEO Bernard Smith

