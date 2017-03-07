Dolly Jensen takes country perspective to the city

KNOWING how important it is that a country perspective be heard in the big city towers, Gympie's Dolly Jensen has just returned from ANZ Docklands, Melbourne after being invited to a round table luncheon with Shayne Elliott, ANZ CEO, and Fred Ohlsson, ANZ Group Executive, Australia.

Ms Jensen, who is the national president of the ANZ Council for the Finance Sector Union was there with 12 other customer facing staff.

These staff members were selected after registering their interest in the luncheon, including WA's state president for the Finance Sector Union, Marianne Hywood.

The participants were encouraged to partake in discussions with the bank bosses about their customer facing roles and the challenges they face daily.

Ms Jensen said it was exciting and refreshing to see the heads of the industry taking an interest in real life experiences of staff and customers at ground level.

Over a casual luncheon, staff had a chance to say what is working, what isn't, and what can be improved.

Staff were able to voice their concerns and offer solutions to various topics.

"It was a valuable opportunity to propose simple solutions on how to make the banking experience better for both staff and customers,” she said.

Ms Jensen hopes this can become a regular event, and believes if suggestions are taken on board, ANZ would continue to be the best bank in her opinion to work for.