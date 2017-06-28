Doing too many chores? Census says we are

Unpaid domestic work is dominating our lives according to the latest census data.

FEELING like you are doing too many chores at home?

You are not alone, according to the latest Census data, which shows Gympie residents are doing excessive amounts of unpaid domestic work at rates higher than the state and national averages.

According to the data, 13.3% of respondents reported doing 30 hours or more of domestic work, well above the Queensland average of 9.3% and Australian average of 9%.

The percentage of residents working between 15-29 hours (13.9) was also higher than state and national averages.

Lack of internet access was also among the fun facts to be found amid the assembled data.

Only 77.3% of respondents reported internet access at their homes, more than 6.4 percentage points lower than the state average.

On the plus side, Gympie is also the land of home owners, with more than 37% owning their home outright (9 points above average), while one third of residents owned theirs with a mortgage.

Financially, the region was doing worse than average with more than one quarter of respondents earning less than $650 a week.

While the Queensland average for those earning more than $3000 a week was 14.4%, only 5.5% of Gympie residents were earning the same.

The median personal income for the region was $485 a person, $1162 for families and $974 for households.

The majority of the region's residents were born in Australia (80.4%, well above the state (71.1%) and national (66.7%) averages).

English was the most commonly listed ancestral heritage, followed by Australian at a very close second (0.3% difference). Irish, Scottish and German rounded out the top five.

The highest proportion of residents in the region were aged 55-59, followed by the 50-54 age bracket.

Excluding residents aged 75 and older, the lowest age bracket for the region was residents aged between 20-24 years, followed by those 25-34 years of age.

Thirty percent of the region had no religion, followed by Anglican (16.4%) and Catholic (15.9%).