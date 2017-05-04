Doing our bit to meet national renewable energy target

THE two brothers planning to develop Australia's biggest solar farm were in Gympie yesterday.

Next Thursday they will meet with Lower Wonga residents to go over plans for their $2 billion development and discuss local concerns. Hopefully, by the end of this year, or at the latest, by the start of next year, they will start construction, which will generate 450 jobs and take four years to complete.

Electricians, fabricators and labourers are among the workforce needed to build the SolarQ solar farm. The company is already receiving applications.

For a region historically burdened with high unemployment this news is welcome.

Local businesses will not miss out, with caterers on-site, but not accommodation, meaning the workforce will be living and spending within the local community - for four years.

Investors are lining up, the Armstrongs say.

Already under construction in Queensland are nine solar and bagasse projects worth $964.5 million, providing 432 megawatts to our energy grid and generating 750 jobs. The Lower Wonga project will be one of another seven large-scale solar and wind renewable energy projects due to begin construction this year.

SolarQ is one of the many Australian energy businesses doing its bit to deliver the national renewable energy target and hopefully ensure reliable supply as we move into the long transition from fossil fuels to renewables.