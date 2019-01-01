Menu
Fireworks are too dangerous for animals, says this letter writer.
'Dogs seeking to escape fireworks have been found impaled'

by Jenny Moxham
1st Jan 2019

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

FIREWORKS harm human health, pollute the environment and terrify all animals.

In past years, dogs seeking to escape from fireworks have been found impaled on fences and strangled by their chains and our animal shelters are invariably filled with traumatised dogs on New Years Day.

When are we going to start behaving like grown-ups by finding other ways to amuse ourselves on New Years Eve?

Jenny Moxham,

Monbulk, Victoria

