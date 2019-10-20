Dogs looking for homes after military life

NEW CHAPTER: The Royal Australian Air Force Security and Fire School have 16 dogs seeking new homes.

A HOST of dogs who weren't cut out for life in the military, or were seeking a quiet retirement, are in need of a home.

Sixteen Belgian Malinois dogs, ranging from 15 months to eight years old, from the Royal Australian Air Force Security and Fire School, are searching for companions to guide them into the next stage of their lives.

Most of the dogs lack in aggression and possess an affectionate disposition, while others have failed to meet the strict health requirements for breeding or are mothers seeking a comfortable retirement.

A Department of Defence spokesperson said the Air Force is inviting applications to adopt the five male and 11 female dogs from members of the public.

All dogs have been assessed as suitable for pet life but some are a "little boisterous" and unsuitable for homing with young children.

"Applicants are assessed on their individual suitability in areas such as lifestyle, living arrangements and previous experience with a highly active breed of dog. Homes with dog training and dog sport backgrounds are well regarded," they said.

To comply with defence procurement guidelines, the dogs must be sold by public tender, which requires a written monetary offer to be submitted alongside the completion of a short questionnaire.

This will be provided on the day of the viewing this coming Thursday, between 9-11am at the Military Working Dog Training and Supply Flight, RAAF Security and Fire School at RAAF Base Amberley.

To be eligible to tender, you need to view the dogs on this day. The dogs are predominately untrained and, for the most part, have no basic obedience training.

All inquiries can be emailed to caninetender.enquiries@defence.gov.au.

About 50 puppies come through the school each year, and generlaly about 50 per cent of the bred litters graduate.