DOGS FOR SALE: Heartless scammer targets Gympie region

A woman has been arrested after trying to scam a Goomeri resident. Cathy Adams

GOOMERI police are warning residents about a social media scam involving the sale of dogs.

Senior Constable Lorenzo Marabini said police were approached by a local person on September 6 who had been targeted by the scammers via a social media advertising platform. The person was offering dogs for sale and contacting people who were looking for dogs.

Police investigated the scam and found there was another woman from the Sunshine Coast who had fallen victim to a similar scam to the tune of $1600.

"The offender would maintain contact over several days and happily answer any questions and send photos of different dogs to the perspective buyers,” police said.

"Once the money was transferred to the offenders account, all contact has ceased,” they said.

Goomeri Police have traced the offender to the Gold Coast, and with the help of Gold Coast Police a woman has been located and charged to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on September 26, in relation to two criminal offences of fraud.

"This particular scam is very calculated and cruel as it targets human emotions and feeling at people looking to buy new pet to join their families,” police said.

"Police would also like to remind people that the service will continue to investigate and use all available resources to detect and apprehend offenders, wherever they may be in the state or elsewhere.

"Police would recommend if considering purchasing pets or property online to use due diligence and deal only with trusted sources such as registered breeders or animal shelters like the RSPCA, and never hand or send money over to an unknown person.”

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1801654714