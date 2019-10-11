Menu
DEPORTATION DANGER: A Tuchekoi man's marijuana crop may cost him everything.
News

Dogs, cats and deportation haunt Tuchekoi drug grower

Arthur Gorrie
by
11th Oct 2019 12:01 AM
A TUCHEKOI man facing jail for marijuana and Wespons Act offences received a temporary reprieve in Gympie District Court yesterday.

And it was all thanks to his pets, as the situation was outlined to the court by the man's barrister Simone Bain.

The bad news for Patrick Richard Michel DeSurmont came with a strong hint from Judge Glen Cash that such a jail term might well be followed by possible deportation to his homeland, France.

DeSurmont pleaded guilty in Gympie District Court to possessing more than 500g of marijuana on November 13 last year and producing it between July 12 and November 14 of 2018.

He is also charged with possessing drug related growing equipment, implements and other property, along with a .22 bolt action rifle and ammunition, all on November 13 last year..

"He lives on a property with two large dogs and cats,” Ms Bain said, adding that her client needed time to provide for his animals' welfare in case he was sent to jail.

"It will still proceed to sentence,” she said.

"The issue is Mr DeSurmont was not aware that he was at risk of serving an actual period in custody in relation to this matter.

"I certainly wasn't able to tell him in any reliable way that that wasn't going to be the outcome,” she said.

"He lives on a property with two large dogs and cats and hasn't made any arrangements for their welfare.

"He could make arrangements urgently overnight, but some more time would be appreciated,” she said.

DeSurmont pleaded guilty to all five charges.

Judge Glen Cash adjourned the case, but warned of the implications of jail for a person without Australian citizenship.

