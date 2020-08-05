Dogs, cars a threat to koala spotted near Jockey Club

A photo taken from Facebook of the young koala spotted on the Southside last night.

GYMPIE residents have been urged to keep an eye for a koala that was spotted near the Jockey Club and Showgrounds late last night.

The Koala Action Gympie Region Facebook page alerted followers to the koala, which was photographed just after midnight on a street in Southside, but rescuers are not sure which direction it could have been heading.

Paula Rowlands from Anarra Gympie Wildlife Rescue said the koala had not yet been located and urged any residents who may come across it to call them.

“Call straight away, the quicker the better,” Ms Rowlands said.

“We’re worried about dogs and car hits; a lot of them get bitten by dogs.

“They’re [koalas] more active at night time and evening.”

The KAGR’s Facebook post said the koala was likely to be a young male dispersing to find a new home and may be stressed, lost, or need help finding safe and suitable bushland to call home, after a full health check.

They urged residents to keep dogs inside at night, nor tied up in backyards, and to investigate dogs barking or birds making a big noise, as this is often an alert to a koala’s presence.

Residents are also reminded that while the koala might look healthy from a distance, there could be underlying issues, as was the case with a koala rescued recently in Gympie.

The koala, which was picked up from the corner of Myall Street and Banksia Drive, appeared fine to residents but actually had a broken hip and swelling in its stomach, and is now being treated at a wildlife hospital.

KAGR’s Michelle Daly said a brochure and glove box guide to koalas was available for residents at the Southside Store, and other locations across Gympie.

The guide contains useful information on areas where koalas are known to cross and what to do if a koala is spotted.

Anyone who has information or has seen a koala that might need help can call Anarra Gympie Wildlife Rescue’s hotline 24 hours on 5484 9111.