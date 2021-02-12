Dog sex extortion accused will plead guilty to bail breach

Police have alleged the man helped and filmed his then-girlfriend as she had sex with a dog in the Mackay region twice.

A Mackay man accused of bestiality with, and later extortion against, his former girlfriend will plead guilty to breaching bail.

The man, in his 30s, was granted freedom after two failed attempts but he must abide by 16 strict conditions.

He is facing a string of serious charges that allegedly occurred over two separate time frames and are linked.

Police have alleged the man helped and filmed his then-girlfriend as she had sex with a dog in the Mackay region twice between December 2019 and January 2020.

It is understood the man is contesting these allegations.

It is then alleged he later tried to bribe the woman to drop a domestic violence order against him by threatening to post the bestiality video on social media.

He is charged with extortion, threatening to distribute intimate images, attempting to pervert the course of justice, stalking and breaching a domestic violence order between March and May 2020.

The case was briefly raised during a committal mention in Mackay Magistrates Court on Wednesday when his lawyer Antoinette Morton, of Fisher Dore Lawyers, said her client had been willing to enter a plea of guilty to the breach of bail at its first mention last month.

The court heard the plea was pushed back as the totality of any offending may need to be considered in relation to penalty.

Ms Morton said there was ongoing communication with prosecution about the case and asked for it to be adjourned.

The case will be mentioned next month.

