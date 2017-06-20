23°
Dog satays are an outrage, but what about the chickens?

Letter to the Editor from PETA | 20th Jun 2017 2:00 PM
Chook graphic for story on egg laws.
Chook graphic for story on egg laws. Susanna Freymark

AUSTRALIANS are entitled to be angry and disgusted by reports that tourists in Bali are routinely being fed dog meat.

Dogs are not on the menu in Australia, and the Bali dogs, according to eye-witnesses, suffer appallingly cruel deaths before being eaten, often sold falsely as chicken satays. Many are poisoned, adding further risk to the unwitting consumer.

CHOOK CHOOK: Toni Simmons has recently opened a free range egg business called Surfie Chicks.
CHOOK CHOOK: Toni Simmons has recently opened a free range egg business called Surfie Chicks. Mike Knott BUN020117SURFIECHICKS

But before demanding that your satays come from another animal, spare a thought for the billions of chickens killed just as inhumanely every year.

These chickens endure miserable lives in filthy, overcrowded factory farms and probably never see the sun or take a breath of fresh air until they are put onto trucks and sent to slaughter.

Chickens are genetically bred to grow so large and so fast that their legs, lungs, and hearts often can't keep up-their upper bodies grow six to seven times faster than they would naturally. Many of these animals suffer crippling leg deformities, lung collapse, and heart failure.

When the chickens are about seven weeks old, still infants, they are thrown into crates to be loaded on to the transport trucks. Many suffer from broken wings and legs.

After they are unloaded, these chickens are hung, still fully conscious, upside-down by their often broken legs in metal shackles before their heads are passed through electrically charged water that immobilises them but does not render them unconscious.

Unless they have died from stress and abuse before they're shackled, these animals are still alive when their throats are slit, and die slowly of blood loss. They then enter the scalding-water tank for feather removal. Because many of them flap and miss both the immobilisation bath and the throat-cutting blade, they are scalded to death.

The only safe way to ensure you are not eating dog satays is to request tasty, nutritious vegan food.

Each vegan saves more than 100 animals a year, so not only will you be looking after your health, but that of hundreds of other sentient animals.

Ashley Fruno,

Associate Director,

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) Australia

Post Your Ad Here!