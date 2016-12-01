Dog lover seeks compensation after vicious mauling

Greg Davidson with Chuck his family after being attacked by two strays at Veteran in Gympie.

THE dogs living next door to Brett Davidson had caused problems for him in the past, but when he heard the sound of fighting, even he was shaken by what he saw.

The face of his German Shepard Chuck had been savagely torn by the neighbour's Pitbull and Bull Arab - an injury so bad Mr Davidson thought Chuck might have been blinded.

"I managed to separate the dogs, but by the time I got there his face was an absolute mess - I thought we had lost the eye," Mr Davidson says.

"After chasing the others away, I rushed him to the vet because he was in a really bad way."

Chuck pulled through, but not without complications - his initial stitches ripped requiring another procedure, and his owners say the trauma has had a deeper impact as well.

"He really isn't the same dog any more," Brett adds.

"There's a definite change, he's not as happy and as energetic as he used to be."

With a vet bill in the hundreds of dollars to be paid, Mr Davidson had originally hoped to get the owners of the attacking dogs to cover the costs, to no avail.

Hoping to avoid a day in court, Brett said he was disappointed in the response his neighbours gave him.

Attempts to mediate through the real estate agent have also yielded little progress, leaving Mr Davidson feeling duped and frustrated.

"Basically they told me they had no money to pay for the bill," he say.

"But it was the way they said it - there was an attitude, a smirk, and that's set me right off."

With the attacking dogs still in the adjacent property, he still believed the animals posed a threat.

"It's not just about my dogs - I have grandkids under the age of 10," he says.

"It's about their safety, they're at risk as well."

Feeling he has little other choice, Brett said it was more than likely he would now have to settle the matter through the courts.