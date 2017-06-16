Dog killed 'for owner's conduct'

"UNFORTUNATELY, the dog had to be destroyed,” Gympie magistrate Ross Woodford told a Kilkivan woman yesterday, after he ordered her to pay more than $4500 for failing to keep her dog properly controlled.

"It wasn't the dog's fault, it was yours,” he told Lucy Elizabeth Tansley, 30, whose dog was destroyed after attacking another dog at Tin Can Bay.

Tansley pleaded guilty to charges brought by Gympie Regional Council after the March 5 attack, which the court was told seriously injured the passing dog and bruised its owner.

Tansley told Gympie Magistrates Court her staffordshire terrier was "not savage to people but doesn't like other dogs”.

She said she had left the dog enclosed in what she thought was an adequate enclosure but the dog had pulled the fence wire down.

"I tried, I thought it was (confined), I did my best,” she said.

Told that Tansley had handed the dog to the council for destruction, Mr Woodford said: "So you've sacrificed the life of your dog.”

He fined her $3000 and ordered she pay $1500 professional costs and $92.90 in court processing fees.