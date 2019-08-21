Dog found dead in suspected backyard poisoning

Alfie the border collie, pictured with then 2-year-old Mason Roebig, was allegedly found dead in his back yard. His family believes he was baited. Picture:

A BORDER collie has been found dead in his yard following a suspected dog baiting.

Michelle Lockyear of Gumdale said her daughter's dog, Alfie, was found lifeless at the back of the Rymera Crescent home about 6.30am Tuesday.

"My eldest daughter woke me up and said 'I don't know how to tell you this, but Alfie's dead,'" she said.

"We went outside and there he was. He had vomited and tried to bring up whatever he had ingested.

"It was a green colour and there was frothing around the mouth."

Ms Lockyear, who lives with her daughter Madi, her partner Zeridan Wilcox-Rawiri, and their two young children, said they had recently placed a padlock on their gate after their two dogs were let out of their yard.

The family believed Alfie, 3, was poisoned as he never touched cane toads and was not sick when they went to bed.

Ms Lockyear said Mr Wilcox-Rawiri had gotten up about 2.30am Tuesday to feed 6-month-old Everleigh and saw Alfie and their fox terrier, Ruby, in the corner of the yard.

A family photo of Alfie the border collie, who was allegedly found dead in his back yard. His family believes he was baited. Picture: Lockyear family



"He thought he saw a person outside the fence, but as it was 2.30am he also thought perhaps his mind was playing tricks on him," she said.

"Now he's beating himself up."

Ms Lockyear said Alfie's body was found in the corner of the yard, near where Mr Wilcox-Rawiri had noticed the dogs.

Ruby, 5, appeared fine but spent the day shaking.

Ms Lockyear said Alfie belonged to her daughter Bree, who was in hospital when he died.

"We had to go and tell her before she came home," she said.

Shailah Lockyear, 21, shared the post on Facebook at the request of her sister, after hearing about a spate of alleged dog baiting attempts in Southeast Queensland in the past few weeks.

"Hopefully this stops before a child gets hurt or more families are left devastated," she said.

Michelle Lockyear said Alfie was taken to the vet and was told they would have to contact the University of Queensland Hospital and Veterinary Services if they wanted an autopsy undertaken, but the family was too upset to pursue the option further.

Ms Lockyear said they had only lived in the home for about six months and had not had any complaints about their dogs barking.

Bree Lockyear with her border collie, Alfie, when he was younger. Alfie was allegedly found dead in his back yard. His family believes he was baited. Picture:

A family photo of Alfie the border collie, pictured with Christian Wilcox-Rawiri, 1, and Brian Lockyear, 56. Alfie, 3, was allegedly found dead in his back yard. His family believes he was baited. Picture: Facebook

A separate warning with a photo of a piece of steak on the ground was posted in a West End Facebook group by Luis Salazar overnight.

Mr Salazar, 31, said he was walking his Pomeranian, Coco about 8pm when he found the steak on the corner of Hampstead Road and Julia St in Highgate Hill.

"The previous night we found some bones as well in the same spot, but it was quite dark so didn't really pay much attention to them and just kicked them onto the road," he said.

"When we walked our dog yesterday and saw a really nice, untouched steak there, we did not think it was a coincidence that it was where the bones were."

Mr Salazar said he rang the police, who advised him to take the steak to a vet.

"(The vet) said they can't do much about it, so to take it to the council," he said.

With worried dog owners posting about meat being found in random areas popping up almost daily on social media, Mr Salazar said he was concerned about people trying to copy other alleged dog baiting attempts.

This post warned of a piece of steak being allegedly found on a footpath in Highgate Hill by a man walking his dog. Picture: Facebook

"But the more you mention about it, the more people might mention it as a joke, just like the strawberries," he said.

Other warnings that have surfaced in the past month including meat allegedly found on the ground on footpaths or near dog parks in The Grange, Runcorn, Carina, Alexandria Hills, Newstead, New Farm, Redcliffe and the Gold Coast after three dogs allegedly died from suspected poisoning.

Although social media posts have claimed eight dogs have died from alleged poisoning in the past couple of weeks, local vets are so far only aware of the three dogs dying after visiting off-leash dog parks in New Farm and Newstead.

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said only one of the deaths had been confirmed and social media posts have been "blown out of proportion."

"There's only been one confirmed death (at New Farm) and even with this particular death, there was no autopsy so whether or not it was bait is still questionable," he previously told the Courier Mail.

"What I do worry about is that from the posts on social media, it could turn into a copycat incident."