Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Dog finds $300k in Coast back yard

by Brianna Morris-Grant
25th Nov 2019 12:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

AUSTRALIAN Federal Police have taken to Facebook to congratulate one of their own after police dog Cuba tracked down thousands of dollars on the Gold Coast.

The AFP canine helped Queensland Police find $300,000 cash hidden more than 600mm underground in a Runaway Bay back yard.

A group of tradies working in the yard initially discovered around $100,000 in old-style $100 bills, before police called in Cuba to hunt down the rest.

Good doggo. Photo: Facebook
Good doggo. Photo: Facebook


After sniffing around the site Cuba zeroed in on a garden bed - further digging uncovered $300,000 in large plastic tubs.

The AFP took to Facebook to share the dog's success, earning hundreds of comments.

"Can Cuba also find missing coins from the back of sofas and car seats? If so I might need to borrow him," joked one.

"Well done Cuba, I hope your reward was a lovely juicy steak," reads another.

The money is still being analysed to determine its origin.

The money was found in plastic tubs. Photo: Nine News
The money was found in plastic tubs. Photo: Nine News
animals cash editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The Ripple Effect: A series no parent or teen should miss

        The Ripple Effect: A series no parent or teen should miss

        News Four courageous mothers, all bound by the grief of losing a child to an overdose, share their personal stories.

        Kandanga, Pomona Post Office hours change for Christmas

        premium_icon Kandanga, Pomona Post Office hours change for Christmas

        News DOORS at the Pomona and Kandanga Post Offices will be open longer ahead of record...

        What is it like living in Gympie, national survey asks

        What is it like living in Gympie, national survey asks

        News Gympie is among 11 mid-size towns around the country that are taking part.

        Classrooms in 21 Gympie schools to get more air-conditioning

        premium_icon Classrooms in 21 Gympie schools to get more air-conditioning

        News Here is a full list of the Gympie region schools that have been fast-tracked for...