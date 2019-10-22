Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 68-year-old woman was left unconscious after a brutal attack in Sandgate this morning. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Walker
A 68-year-old woman was left unconscious after a brutal attack in Sandgate this morning. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Walker
News

Dog fight: Woman spat on, knocked out

by Sarah Matthews
22nd Oct 2019 11:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN was spat on, punched in the face and left unconscious from a violent attack by a stranger north of Brisbane this morning.

According to police, the 68-year-old woman was walking along the Sandgate foreshore between 7 and 7.30am when she got into an altercation with a man over his dog.

The man then allegedly spat on her and punched her in the face, causing her to lose consciousness and fall to the ground.

The man is described as being aged in his 30s, caucasian with an olive complexion, about 180cm tall and was seen wearing a yellow top, dark pants, no shoes and walking a grey American Staffy.

He was last seen walking towards Second Ave with his dog.

The 68-year-old woman was transported to hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

Show More
altercation crime dog fight

Top Stories

    Premier guilty of contempt, apologoses to Parliament

    premium_icon Premier guilty of contempt, apologoses to Parliament

    Politics Palaszczuk sorry after being found guilty of contempt for stripping the Katter’s Australian Party of its resources when it would not denounce Fraser Anning.

    Council secrecy 'built in' and 'anti-democratic'

    premium_icon Council secrecy 'built in' and 'anti-democratic'

    News 'More open councils in the past led to better decisions'

    Judge flags legal side-effect from medical marijuana

    premium_icon Judge flags legal side-effect from medical marijuana

    News Judge flags unexpected legal side effect of medical marijuana

    NAMED: 6 people to appear at Gympie Magistrates Court today

    premium_icon NAMED: 6 people to appear at Gympie Magistrates Court today

    News These following people will appear at court today.