DOG FIGHT: Tamaree couple say their dogs denied justice

FIGHT GOES ON: The two dogs at the centre of the row.

FIGHT GOES ON: The two dogs at the centre of the row. Contributed

A QUEENSLAND appeal tribunal has backed Gympie Regional Council's power to control dangerous dogs, after an alleged attack by two unregistered dogs on another animal at Tamaree.

But the owners of the two confiscated American terriers say they will appeal the decision, claiming their dogs were not present at the time of the attack, which they said was claimed to be about 1am.

The Nash Rd couple, Kate Mitchell and Price Hill, unsuccessfully appealed the council decision to remove the dogs in the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

The tribunal rejected their arguments that councils did not have any legal authority under the Australian Constitution, an argument ridiculed by tribunal member Andrew McLean Williams.

The couple had tried to argue that local government had no legal authority because it was not mentioned in the Australian Constitution.

"Ms Mitchell's arguments reveal no appreciation of the long-established (already judicially determined) relationship between state and federal levels of government,” Mr McLean Williams said.

"State legislatures pre-date the Commonwealth and, subject to powers conferred to the Commonwealth by the Constitution, the states retain power for all other matters.”

Gympie council animal trapper Darren Pointon said the dead animal had wounds which he said would be expected from "two domesticated pit bull-type dogs” involved in what he called a "thrill kill.” He said he believed the dog near the victim was "guarding her kill.”

Mr McLean Williams said Mr Pointon held this belief "despite there being no eyewitnesses to the killing” and "no satisfactory evidence was heard by me in relation to why (the dogs) were found without any blood on their coats.

"But he blamed this failure on unhelpful interjections during Mr Pointon's evidence, by (co-owner Price) Hill.”

"We'll take this to the High Court. The council has acted illegally,” Mr Hill said yesterday.

"Our dogs didn't get out until 6am. The female had just had pups and was probably feeling protective of the dog that was attacked,” his partner Kate Mitchell said.

Mr Hill claimed the council had not produced photographic and video evidence which might show their dogs as innocent.

"There was an article in the paper at the time about wild dog attacks and the property next door had serious dog attacks soon afterwards, when our dogs were in council custody,” he said.