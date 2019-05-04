Dog breeder busted on phone to wife at Monkland St lights

File photo of a man on his phone at the wheel.

A CURRA dog breeder was answering an urgent mobile phone call as his car idled at the lights in Monkland St, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Thursday.

Then he saw the police car, stopped beside him at the same lights.

Police told the court Andrew Lyall-Watson's car was stopped but not parked with the engine off, as required.

Lyall-Watson said one of his important female breeding dogs had eaten a quantity of macadamia nuts, to which many dogs were allergic.

The dog had recovered enough to go home and Lyall-Watson's wife had needed to know and he had been keen to give her the news about the dog, because the reaction was often fatal, he said.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan accepted Lyall-Watson's explanation that he had not realised he had to be parked with the engine off and thought it would be alright to call while the car was stationary.

But he said ignorance of the law was no excuse, even if it sometimes could be a mitigating circumstance.

He fined Lyall-Watson $600 with no conviction recorded.