Dog basher escapes jail term over sickening attack

THE man who viciously bashed his sister's dog during an ice comedown fled from Mackay court house after avoiding a jail term.

"The footage is sickening to watch," Barrister Scott McLennan, for the RSPCA, said after playing a clip of the vile attack for Mackay Magistrates Court.

The video shows Andrew Coleman repeatedly punching a bull Arab cross named Jaboo by the side of Green St in North Mackay on February 13.

"The attack on Jaboo in my submission was protracted, it was callous and it was cruel," Mr McLennan said.

Mackay Barrister Scott McLennan leaves court after presenting the RSPCA in the case against Andrew Coleman, who bashed a dog in a sickening attack in North Mackay. Janessa Ekert

"Jaboo was repeatedly elbowed and punched to the head and body and finally thrown by its neck."

Acting Magistrate Ron Muirhead disregarded submissions that Coleman had acted out after Jaboo had attacked a cat.

The court heard the 30-year-old claimed he had received death threats over the attack.

However once the matter was finalised he snuck out a fire escape to avoid waiting media while his friends kept watch.

RSPCA Queensland are appealing for information regarding a brutal dog attack in Mackay. Source: RSPCA

Barrister Phil Moore, for Coleman, said his client had been using methylamphetamines at the time.

"He wasn't directly under the influence at the time but he (was) coming down from drugs," Mr Moore said.

"The circumstances of this offence would be repugnant to any civilised member of the community... it was also repugnant to my client."

Andrew Coleman has been banned from owning an animal for three years. Janessa Ekert

Mr Moore said there had been personal deterrence to Coleman because of the notoriety over the attack, which went viral on social media.

"He accepts that his behaviour was abysmal," he said.

Mr McLennan was pushing for Coleman to spend one month of a three month jail term behind bars.

But Mr Moore argued this cruelty wasn't as serious as other examples that resulted in death and a short jail stint wasn't beneficial to his client or the community.

"It's best described as appalling behaviour," Magistrate Muirhead said.

"It hasn't quite reached the threshold of a prison term being imposed in my view."

Coleman pleaded guilty to animal cruelty and was given 18 months probation and 100 hours community service to be completed in six months.

A conviction was recorded and he is also banned from owning an animal for three years.

RSPCA inspector Rebecca Neilsen said Andrew Coleman's penalty for animal cruelty sent a clear message. Janessa Ekert

"Hopefully it sends a clear message that you can't be cruel to animals," RSPCA inspector Rebecca Neilsen said.

Jaboo was under the care of the RSPCA and was being treated for heart worm. Ms Neilsen confirmed an application would be made for Jaboo to remain with the RSPCA.

"He's doing really well," she said, adding that he would be up for adoption once the treatment was over.

"He is a gentle soul, he's beautiful."