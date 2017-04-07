26°
Dog attacks are ruining the fun for campers at Inskip

Shelley Strachan | 7th Apr 2017 12:36 PM
There have been a series of dog attacks at Inskip Pt which is forcing QPWS to consider banning dogs from the camping area.
There have been a series of dog attacks at Inskip Pt which is forcing QPWS to consider banning dogs from the camping area.

QUEENSLAND Parks and Wildlife Service is considering further limitations on dogs at Inskip Peninsula Recreation Area north of Rainbow Beach after an increase in dog control incidents that are ruining people's enjoyment of the popular area.

Boaties have also been warned

QPWS Senior Ranger Col Lawton said recent incidents included dogs biting people, attacking other dogs, and running around off-leash.

PARADISE LOST: Out of control dogs are ruining everyone&#39;s fun at Inskip Point.
PARADISE LOST: Out of control dogs are ruining everyone's fun at Inskip Point.

He said the failure to control dogs could injure others - and be expensive for the owner.

"In February, a Brisbane man was ordered by Gympie Magistrates Court to pay more than $1500 in fines and costs for failing to control his rottweiler and to prevent it attacking a man and a dog at Inskip Point in 2016,” Mr Lawton said.

Jacob Alcock and Will Weeks having a fish on the beach at Inskip point Rainbow beach.
Jacob Alcock and Will Weeks having a fish on the beach at Inskip point Rainbow beach.

"We prefer to see dog owners complying voluntarily with the laws, but we can and will fine people for doing the wrong thing. That includes on-the-spot fines of $121 for having a dog off-leash in the recreation area.

"We will also evict dog owners from the recreation area if they are aggressive towards officials when approached about dog control issues.

Conor Hennessy on the beach at Inskip Point.
Conor Hennessy on the beach at Inskip Point.

"Please, remember that everyone comes to Inskip to enjoy a relaxed beachside holiday. Many come with their young families, and some with small dogs.

"We want Inskip to be a safe and friendly environment. We don't want to ban dogs, but it could come to that if owners don't take responsibility.

"Bringing your dog here is a privilege, and it's one you don't get at many other beachside campgrounds.

"Dogs must be on a leash at all times, and the responsible person must be capable of controlling the dog. Don't hand over the lead to a teenager or child if they aren't strong enough to control the dog.

"Also, consider that your normally well-behaved dog may behave very differently in a new environment with new people and dogs around.”

Mr Lawton said QPWS had been issuing on-the-spot fines of $121 to people taking dogs into Cooloola Recreation Area, including travelling through the area with a dog in the vehicle.

"Dogs are only permitted in dog-friendly areas, on leash and under control.

"If you're a dog lover, plan carefully before you enter a recreation area - check the National Parks, Sport and Recreation website www.npsr.qld.gov.au, and also observe park signage to know the location of dog-friendly areas when you arrive,” he said.

Topics:  cooloola coast dog attacks inskip point parks and wildlife

Dog attacks are ruining the fun for campers at Inskip

