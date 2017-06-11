Dog attack near Banks Pocket Rd kills koala

Our koala populations are at risk from dogs, traffic and loss of habitat.

Letter to the Editor

Dog attack claims life of male koala

TRAGICALLY, one of our town (Victory Heights) koalas died from a dog attack two weeks ago.

The koala was in bushland along Banks Pocket Rd.

RELATED STORIES: The koalas have all disappeared near Tiaro

Only Gympie region residents can help save our disappearing koalas

This remaining bushland on either side of the train line in this area has a small remaining koala presence, that is highly threatened with loss of their habitat with encroaching housing, and what human presence brings - more dogs and cars, and the consequent stress in a species so prone to disease.

The Woodward and de Vere families of Melawondi regularly see koalas and hear them at night. Jane Woodward - de Vere

The male koala was about eight-years-old, and died a few days after being found at the base of a tree.

Thank you to the nearby residents who found him.

They said they heard dogs in that bushland a few days earlier.

Our koala populations are at risk from dogs, traffic and loss of habitat. Ben Beaden

It is unknown at this stage if it was domestic or wild dogs, and we would appreciate any assistance from the public and Gympie Regional Council to understand impacts here, and what we can do to protect the remaining koalas.

Wildlife hospitals report that the majority of admitted dog bite patients die.

Our koala populations are at risk from dogs, traffic and loss of habitat. John McCutcheon

One small outward injury on the body may not reflect the major organ and tissue collapse internally.

We ask residents in these peri-urban areas to ensure dogs are never allowed to roam, and to report all koala sightings and impacts on koalas.

Michelle Daly and Paula Rowlands raising awareness to slowing down for aniamals on the road. Renee Albrecht

If you live in that part of Gympie and can help promote the koala conservation message in your locality, please contact to discuss ideas on how we can do this.

Follow or message Koala Action Group Gympie region on Facebook, email koalas@mrccc.org.au or contact the co-ordinator on 0437549252.

Michelle Daly,

Koala Action Group Gympie Region co-ordinator