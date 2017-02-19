Dog attack costs owner $1500

ATTACK: A man has been fined over a dog attack at Inskip Point.

A BRISBANE man has been ordered to pay more than $1500 in fines and costs for failing to control his dog and failing to prevent it attacking an animal or a person, during an Inskip Point camping holiday last year.

Travis John Stanton, of Geebung pleaded guilty to the charges from July 23 last year, when he appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court last week.

The court was told Stanton's dog attacked a smaller dog which was on a lead.

A man was bitten while saving his dog from the jaws of Stanton's rotweiler, the court was told.

The man suffered only superficial injuries, but his dog required surgery, according to council submissions.

Stanton told the court by telephone the dogs were off lead but under his supervision and he was taking them down to the beach while he and others went fishing.

Magistrate M Bice said he accepted there was no malicious intention, but a dog's conduct was its owner's responsibility.

He fined Stanton a total of $850 on the two charges, failing to control and failing to prevent an attack, and ordered his to pay councils costs of $665, plus filing and other court fees.