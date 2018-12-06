Menu
File photo of a screwdriver
Dog and cat mixed up in alleged Gympie screwdriver stabbing

Shelley Strachan
6th Dec 2018 12:01 AM
"SO I don't get bail your honour?” a young Gympie man accused of a screwdriver stabbing asked in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

"You're too much of a danger,” magistrate Chris Callaghan told Byron Adrian Orr-Harris, 25, who is charged with unlawful wounding on October 5.

Gympie Magistrates Court had been told Orr-Harris had attempted to stab a friend's dog with a screwdriver and had then stabbed his friend in the thigh.

"It's more than bizarre,” Mr Callaghan said.

"His wounding of (a person) over what appears to be a dog attacking a cat is something we need to protect the community from,” he said, remanding Orr-Harris in custody until February 4.

