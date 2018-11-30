Menu
NEW market research has revealed the number of Gympie home-owners with a pool in their backyard has grown in the past three years.
Does your 'persona' make you more likely to buy a pool?

JOSH PRESTON
30th Nov 2018 12:01 AM
NEW market research has revealed the number of Gympie home-owners with a pool in their backyard has grown in the past three years.

A "larger region encompassing coastal Central Queensland extending north of the Sunshine Coast and including Gympie, Hervey Bay, Bundaberg, Gladstone, Rockhampton and Mackay” had 13 per cent of swimming pool owners as of September 18, according to new stats published by national market research firm Roy Morgan.

The data showed "nearly 2.7 million Australians” are now swimming pool owners, equivalent to the same 13 per cent figure as "coastal Central Queensland” and up from 12 per cent last time the figures were calculated.

"Regional Queensland”, incorporating the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, and a "string of regional cities up the coast” led the nation with 20 per cent, while Perth (19 per cent), Brisbane (18 per cent) and Sydney (15 per cent) came next.

Other national capitals returned results below the national average, including Melbourne and Adelaide (nine per cent) have a swimming pool and just four per cent in Hobart.

Roy Morgan CEO Michele Levine said there were "other factors that determine whether someone will own a swimming pool” apart from warmer weather, such as "socio-economic factors and also the presence of children in the house”.

"Over 17 per cent of Australians with kids aged 6 to 11 have a pool at home (up 2 per cent on four years ago), a figure that jumps to just over 23 per cent (up three per cent) for homes with older children (12 to 15 years)”.

Roy Morgan also pointed to "Helix Personas”, "a unique and powerful ... tool that combines sophisticated psychographic and behavioural data to classify the Australian population”, as an indicator of which home-owners were more likely to get a pool.

The two community types deemed most likely to own a swimming pool based on the data were "Leading Lifestyles” with 21 per cent and "Hearth and Home” with 17 per cent.

"Leading Lifestyles” personas are described as "high income, highly educated, progressive and success and career focused” who "enjoy cultured city living to the max”.

"Hearth and Home” types are "closest to the average Australian, (their) life revolves around the home for these contented families and empty nesters who see their homes as an expression of status and achievements”.

More information can be found here.

