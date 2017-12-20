Does Gympie need to be a 'big thing' town again?

Would you back a campaign for the "Big Coffee Jar?"

Would you back a campaign for the "Big Coffee Jar?" Tom Daunt

YOU have heard of the Big Banana, the Big Merino and the Big Pineapple and who hasn't woken up on the north side of Gympie to the familiar smell of roasting coffee from the Nestle factory?

Every hour, the Nestle factory in Gympie produces over one million cups of coffee.

It is on the back of this iconic local industrial giant that we feel a campaign is warranted to erect the "Big Coffee Tin."

Gympie has precedence as a "big thing" town.

Our version of the Big Pineapple was demolished in 2008 to the dismay of locals, after the iconic structure on the corner of River Rd and Monkland St stood for 37 years.

It was a tourist attraction, with many a Bruce Highway commuter stopping past for a picture.

Gympie's long-lost landmark - the Big Pineapple - pictured here as an almost complete construction. Photo courtesy of David English and Gympie: The real treasure is the town FB page. Contributed

But before you start laughing, more that 80,000 Australians have expressed their support for the latest larger-than-life landmark which is scheduled for construction in 2019.

So Australia, get ready for the Big Milo Tin.

"We've been blown away by the level of support for the 'Big Milo Tin'," Nestle's Mat Oram said.

"What started as a fun idea has quickly grown into something much bigger, and we're delighted to give something back to Milo fans and celebrate the rich 83-year Australian heritage of the Milo brand," he said.

The Milo factory is located just outside of Kempsey, on the New South Wales north coast.

The "Big Coffee Tin" would commemorate Australia's favourite cup of coffee.