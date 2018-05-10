Does Gympie have a bus-sized problem on its hands?

STILL WAITING: Tracylee Bell says transport services in the expanding Gympie region need immediate attention.

STILL WAITING: Tracylee Bell says transport services in the expanding Gympie region need immediate attention. Renee Albrecht

WHILE the growing Gympie community continues to flourish, a frustrated Southside resident thinks our public transport system needs to move at the same pace.

Tracylee Bell, 44, said the lack of daily bus services around town were "not enough” to cater for the expanding region, with the current timetables proving an "inconvenience for the whole community”.

The mother of five said public transport problems had previously caused her to leave Gympie when she was struggling to rehab a debilitating coccyx injury.

"I moved to Gympie in 2012, with five small children at the time and no other form of transport,” she said.

"Walking up those hills was horrible, it was a mission just to get to town, with five kids you can't be throwing your money around to catch a taxi.

"That's when I realised it was a problem, and it hasn't changed.

"Before I moved I had a back injury, so climbing those hills was hell, it was painful, and I ended up moving.

"There's so many ways Gympie could grow and it's just being forgotten which is really not okay, Gympie is a beautiful place and has potential, and without these services we're only getting the crumbs from the table.”

Warren Polley of Polleys Coaches. Tanya Easterby

Ms Bell said she chose to act on her long-term disappointment about a month ago by drawing up petitions campaigning for improved measures, and had so far received signatures in the hundreds from supporters in Southside and the wider community.

"I've got three fully signed petitions already, and that's just in a matter of three or four weeks.

"I have more still out at the moment, and I've had support from some schools around town, so there's a lot of demand there.

"Whatever it takes, I'm in it for the long haul, I'm very passionate about this and I'll see it through.”

Media departments at Translink, Polleys Coaches and Gympie Regional Council were all in the process of responding to Ms Bell's concerns at the time of printing.

The Gympie Times will report on those responses as they come to hand.