Does Gympie belong with the Sunny Coast or Wide Bay?

Shelley Strachan | 7th Jun 2017 5:43 AM

OPINION is varied on Football Gympie's resistance to a proposed amalgamation with Football Wide Bay, which has recently announced it will host a side in next year's Queensland Premier League.

It's a conundrum, for sure.

Does Football Gympie go with Wide Bay and possibly lose some or all of its local identity and control, but at the same time open up exciting pathways for talented Gympie players coming up through the ranks?

Or does it fight tooth and nail to preserve Football Gympie and protect it from being swallowed up by a bigger, more powerful organisation?

Does Gympie identify more with the Sunshine Coast than Wide Bay?

It's a question that has been debated and deliberated on for decades, in far broader terms than pure sporting affiliation.

Geographically, this region sits on the edge of Wide Bay and the Sunshine Coast. The Mary Valley is constantly referred to as the Sunshine Coast hinterland. But politically, we are a part of Wide Bay.

Who do we identify more with? Who do we want to identify more with? Or, as is in fashion right now, should we just build a wall and say 'no, we are Gympie, and we will go it alone'?

Perhaps it is time to make the call, one way or another.

Gympie Times

Topics:  editorial comment football gympie gympie sport wide bay

