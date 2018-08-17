Does aviation have a future in Gympie region?

CONCERNS: Pilot Paul McKeown questions safety issues, but Gympie Regional Council says they are very real.

WORSE than daylight saving, the never-ending debate about the future of Gympie's Kybong aerodrome is on again.

This time, the issue is a council ban on night-time use of the airport and associated safety issues.

Recreational Flying Company chief pilot Paul McKeown says he believes the real reason is noise affecting a small number of residents who knew there was an airport there when they bought in.

Mr McKeown says safety concerns are have never been raised by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority.

And he says lighting issues are a non-issue because adequate temporary lighting can be deployed.

He says the ban effectively smothers the airport's business future.

"The night flying ban and some other rumoured changes could have a significant effect on the future development of our business and the livelihoods of our staff, without a single safety benefit,” he said.

But both CASA and aerodrome owner, the council, confirm airport uses and safety are the council's department.

A council spokeswoman said the airport is not registered or certified by CASA and the safety concerns it is responsible for are genuine.

The night landing ban was largely a response to the lack of permanent fixed lighting for the Kybong airstrip and its windsock and taxiways.

Other issues included "unresolved visual and radio line of sight issues.”

The restrictions would not prevent emergency service craft from landing, their pilots being often equipped with night vision gear and experienced with difficult conditions.

Other aircraft can land, but only in genuine emergencies.

She said two consultants so far had advised on daytime safety issues, there had been no advice on safety at night and a third consultant was now advising on the design of a new taxiway.