Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Dodgy funeral directors ‘must be stamped out’

A coffin with a flower arrangement in a morgue
A coffin with a flower arrangement in a morgue
by Chris Clarke

THE Opposition and industry stakeholders say it is only a matter of time before another grieving family is ripped off by a funeral director.

Operators have been using three tactics to financially exploit families for decades, records show.

The tactics used by funeral directors include coffin swapping, cremation shopping and accepting contracts worth one cent to become government undertakers at emergencies.

Being a government undertaker gives funeral directors access to grieving families.

LNP attorney-general spokesman David Janetzki has backed calls for a formal inquiry. He has questioned how the industry can remain unregulated.

"Something has to be done. The industry itself wants to stamp out these dodgy operators and they've got no support," Mr Janetzki said.

The State Government has said it was open to feedback on the industry but would not commit to a formal inquiry.

Mr Janetzki will meet with the Queensland Funeral Directors Association this weekend in Toowoomba.

President Anton Brown said the industry could not keep going on this way. "There must be a code of ethics," he said.

Topics:  coffin funeral industry regulation

WATCH: 4m tiger shark hooked on Fraser Island

WATCH: 4m tiger shark hooked on Fraser Island

IT'S a sight that's enough to keep you out of the Fraser Coast's waters for the rest of the summer.

Wide Bay hit heavily by soaring obesity rates

WEIGHTY ISSUE: New health data shows the number of obese or overweight Wide Bay adults has risen by 9.7 per cent.

Region's obesity rates up 9.7 per cent

Region forest could be home to new bike park

Motorbike riders could soon get to play in the Curra State Forest.

No matter the skill level, this place would give you a challenge.

Codeine ban could drive customers to anger: pharmacists

The drug will be unable to be sold without a prescription.

Local Partners