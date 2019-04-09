Dodg doctor’s $200k hit after boob job horror

A BOTCHED breast implant victim has been awarded more than $200,000 compensation after an "incompetent" Penrith doctor pretending to be a plastic surgeon carried out the operation despite not being a qualified surgeon.

Rogue doctor Les Blackstock was blasted in the NSW District Court for the "unprofessional manner" in which he carried out the 2014 surgery - in a house with no anaesthetist and sheets draped over armchairs.

Victim Kylie Turner, from Victoria, now has trouble wearing a bra and has suffered significant scarring after enduring remedial surgery and infections.

"She continues to experience pain and discomfort in her left breast, which now has an area of flattened appearance … and is asymmetrical," District Court judge Leonard Levy said. "The events which have led to those problems have caused the plaintiff to suffer considerable psychological distress and physical trauma."

The mother of three travelled to Sydney to have the implants after seeing an advertisement by Dr Blackstock, who also practised at the Enhance Clinic at Penrith. The court heard he was falsely described as a plastic surgeon and quoted $5000 less than other surgeons.

Ms Turner had wanted the surgery after losing self-confidence after breastfeeding her second child.

Dr Les Blackstock opened a skin cancer clinic at Penrith Medical Centre.

Medical victims rights campaigners have hailed the decision as a "incredible win in an unjust system". Trusted Surgeons founder Nicole Montgomery, who supports patients suffering after medical blunders, said while many other victims of botched boob jobs remained "empty-handed", the case was a "step forward".

Dr Blackstock has been suspended and Ms Turner awarded $204,607.