Dodgy November: Big ticket items missing this month

HAVE you seen anything fishy in the past few weeks? The Gympie police is looking for information on the following thefts:
Dinghy and fishing gear
An anchored dinghy was cut loose at Pelican Bay, Inskip and let drift in to the ocean, two weeks ago between November 7 and 8.
The boat (named "Deejay”) had a slide box for fishing attached (9' x 5'). There was also another slide box and two fishing nets - a 700m whiting net and a prawn tunnel net, also believed to be stolen.
Electric bike
A mountain bike was stolen from a carport on Lindsay St, Southside between November 8 and 9.
Descirption:
- HASA brand
- Mountain bike
- Grey in colour
- Front wheel drive with a battery
Trailer and mower
A box trailer and ride on mower parked outside a Crown Rd property was stolen between November 10 and 11.
Description:
- Dark brown metallic in colour
- Registration number 448UDY
- Craftsman ride-on mower.
If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.