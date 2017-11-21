Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Dodgy November: Big ticket items missing this month

Do you have any information that can help police return these stolen items to their owners?
Do you have any information that can help police return these stolen items to their owners? Contributed

HAVE you seen anything fishy in the past few weeks? The Gympie police is looking for information on the following thefts:

Dinghy and fishing gear

An anchored dinghy was cut loose at Pelican Bay, Inskip and let drift in to the ocean, two weeks ago between November 7 and 8.

The boat (named "Deejay”) had a slide box for fishing attached (9' x 5'). There was also another slide box and two fishing nets - a 700m whiting net and a prawn tunnel net, also believed to be stolen.

WARNING: Stealing from cars doubles in Gympie region

Electric bike

A mountain bike was stolen from a carport on Lindsay St, Southside between November 8 and 9.

Descirption:

  • HASA brand
  • Mountain bike
  • Grey in colour
  • Front wheel drive with a battery

Trailer and mower

A box trailer and ride on mower parked outside a Crown Rd property was stolen between November 10 and 11.

Description:

  • Dark brown metallic in colour
  • Registration number 448UDY
  • Craftsman ride-on mower.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Topics:  boat gympie police inskip mower southside stolen trailer

Gympie Times
What do these four kids have in common?

What do these four kids have in common?

Apart from all graduating this week, these four students share something else in common.

Cooloola Christian College winners recognised

ALL THE WINNERS: Year 12 Dux for Cooloola Christian College is Emma Long. The announcement was made at the college's annual awards night.

CCC held their annual awards night last Thursday.

Count down on to #snapgympie big day

Curra by night.

Help us showcase the Gympie region's natural beauty and lifestyle!

Emergency crews at Bruce Hwy rollover near Gympie

Emergency crews assess a rollover at Gunalda.

Queensland ambulance and rescue officers have arrived at the scene.

Local Partners