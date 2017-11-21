Dodgy November: Big ticket items missing this month

Do you have any information that can help police return these stolen items to their owners?

HAVE you seen anything fishy in the past few weeks? The Gympie police is looking for information on the following thefts:

Dinghy and fishing gear

An anchored dinghy was cut loose at Pelican Bay, Inskip and let drift in to the ocean, two weeks ago between November 7 and 8.

The boat (named "Deejay”) had a slide box for fishing attached (9' x 5'). There was also another slide box and two fishing nets - a 700m whiting net and a prawn tunnel net, also believed to be stolen.

Electric bike

A mountain bike was stolen from a carport on Lindsay St, Southside between November 8 and 9.

Descirption:

HASA brand

Mountain bike

Grey in colour

Front wheel drive with a battery

Trailer and mower

A box trailer and ride on mower parked outside a Crown Rd property was stolen between November 10 and 11.

Description:

Dark brown metallic in colour

Registration number 448UDY

Craftsman ride-on mower.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.