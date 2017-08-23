28°
Dodgy family daycare centres shut down across Qld

Renee Viellaris | 23rd Aug 2017 7:03 AM

DODGY family daycare centres approved by the Queensland Government have been forced to close after Commonwealth compliance checks made disturbing findings.

Parents have been left shocked after the Federal Government suspended or cancelled 15 family daycare services in Queensland in the past financial year.

About one in five had been assessed and rated by the State Government.

Cases against centres are still being finalised and some that have had their approvals suspended now face cancellation.

In one case that can be exclusively revealed by The Courier-Mail, a family daycare centre in southeast Queensland allegedly charged taxpayers for 350 suspicious sessions of care.

'1000 new jobs' as new trading hours given green light

'1000 new jobs' as new trading hours given green light

EXTENDED trading hours are expected within weeks after new laws passed State Parliament overnight.

Muster action is on with Pre Muster Party

PARTY TIME: Celebrating their 70th birthdays at the Muster this week are (from left) Ron Milsom, Paddy Longton, John Williamson and Lawrie Schultz.

The Pre Muster Party is on today along the length of Mary St

Brilliant line-ups at Billy's and The Royal

MUSICAL MAGIC: Bill Chambers will be taking to the stage at the Royal Hotel tomorrow night.

Action not limited to Mary St at the Pre Muster Party

The Muster's always been more than a gig for Amber

BACK AT IT AGAIN: Amber Lawrence is a crowd favourite at the Gympie Music Muster.

A return appearance from a Gympie Muster favourite

Two-car crash shuts down part of Bruce Hwy

UPDATE: Woman injured in crash that closed part of the Bruce Hwy

Baby joy for Matt Golinski and fiancee Erin Yarwood

Erin Yarwood's Facebook photo with Matt Golinski.

Couple welcomes first child

Taste of Muster

CENTRE STAGE: Gympie Blues Club member Bob Abbot (centre) and The Fabulous Green Machine at last year's Gympie Music Muster.

Pre Muster Party provides sneak peak of Gympie Muster

Once more with Pre Muster GUSTO

ARTISTS: GUSTO co-ordinator Robyn Hamilton with some of the members of the ukelele group, which will performing from midday at tomorrow's Pre Muster Party.

Ukeleles will ring out over Mary Street celebration

Window dressing all part of party

DECORATED: The Musicians Garage owner Taurean Thompson with his dressed window for last year's Pre Muster Party.

Businesses dress up their windows for the Pre Muster party

Bride and Prejudice's Chris reveals more family heartache

AUSTRALIA'S hearts broke for Chris and his partner Grant during the Channel Seven reality show Bride and Prejudice.

Nicole's ready to bust out of Doctor Doctor's love triangle

Nicole da Silva stars in season two of Doctor Doctor.

New season gets a fresh injection of relationship dilemmas.

MOVIE REVIEW: Tom Cruise flying high again in drug drama

Tom Cruise plays pilot Barry Seal in the movie American Made.

FILM STAR delivers his best performance in some time.

The Project will now be on six nights a week

The Project presenters Waleed Aly, Carrie Bickmore and Peter Helliar.

The Project is expanding with a Sunday night edition and a new host.

Click your fingers, tap your toes

Helen Peters, Elisabeth Wallis-Gaedtke, Evalee Sharples and Kemal Avunduk rehearse for Fascinating Rhythm, Sunshine Coast Oriana Choir's performance of hot jazz, sizzling samba, Latin beats and smooth swing sounds at Lake Kawana Community Centre on August 26-27.

Libby to set beat for Fascinating Rhythm this weekend

Margot Robbie is unrecognisable in London

Margot, is that really you?

MARGOT Robbie looks completely unrecognisable as Queen Elizabeth I.

Game of Thrones: Season 7 finale predictions

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

JON and Daenerys finally met. But what happens next?

REVEALED: New shops for Coast centre's $12million revamp

Coast retail centre expands as part of $12million refurbishment

FREE: Guide to Gympie's hottest suburbs in The Gympie Times

Look out for SOLD ON in The Gympie Times on Wednesday.

The first Gympie edition of Sold On is in today's Gympie Times.

Residents fear sand mine sell out by State Minister

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers.Cou

Further testing undertaken on site, despite claims of significance

Investors quick to snap up property in key growth corridor

High-profile commercial site sells at auction for $4.920m