'Dodgy brothers' alleged to have scammed more than $100k

Police are calling for people to come forward as part of their investigation into two brothers charged with multiple offences.

POLICE have revealed more than 40 people could have been victims of the "fake tradie" brothers caught in the Gympie region who are believed to have racked up more than $100,000 from the alleged scam.

Reenarto Caston, 25, and Charles Jacob Caston, 28, have been remanded in custody as police investigate multiple charges including fraud over an alleged scheme of confidence tricks targeting vulnerable people.

Gympie police officer Rob Lowry is now urging anyone who believes they may have been affected to come forward if they had any work done they are suspicious about.

The work which he said they are alleging was done at "above and beyond reasonable prices" includes roof, house and driveway cleaning, pest control and similar tasks.

"It's not uncommon for these people to charge tens of thousands of dollars for menial tasks such as allegedly placing rat baits and so-forth into roof spaces," Detective Sergeant Lowry said.

"We'll look into whether or not that work was done by this group."

"The alleged offending was long-term."

Det Sgt Lowry said three receipt books seized showed "this group has been operating in the Gympie, Sunshine Coast, Moreton Bay and greater Brisbane area over a two-or-three year period".

One 78-year-old Gympie woman is believed to have had more than $60,000 worth of work performed on her home.

He said the alleged offenders were targeting people who are vulnerable like the elderly or those who speak a foreign language.

"They're very confident people, allegedly entering people's places and putting people in a position where they can't say 'no'."

He said everyone should remember they have the right to refuse work.

Det Sgt said described the 25-year-old in custody is about 175cm tall with a "solid build, fair hair and is heavily tattooed on the upper body".

The 28-year-old is about 180cm in height with dark hair, solid build and tattoos on the upper body.

He said they were driving in dual cab utilities and "cold calling" people's doors.