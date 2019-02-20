Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
378 people attended the emergency department of Gladstone Hospital with symptoms of a heart attack.
378 people attended the emergency department of Gladstone Hospital with symptoms of a heart attack. lenetstan
News

Doctor's tips on how to avoid heart attacks

Mark Zita
by
20th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOCTORS are urging Gladstone to keep up with healthy activity after a high amount of heart attack symptoms.

From August 1, 2018 to January 31, 2019, 378 people attended the emergency department of Gladstone Hospital with symptoms of a heart attack.

Of those, 179 were admitted to hospital, with five transferring to another facility.

Director of Medicine Dr Darren Bowles said people should start with the basics.

"Smokers must kick their habit and everyone would benefit from a healthy balanced diet," Dr Bowles said.

Regular exercise can also reduce risk. "Even 10 minutes of exercise daily has been shown to be beneficial,he said.

People with a family history are asked to see their GP for regular monitoring.

gladstone region heart attacks queensland health
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Suspended jail for Gympie man's coward punch in Mackay

    premium_icon Suspended jail for Gympie man's coward punch in Mackay

    Crime A young Gympie man coward-punched a man in his 50's last year and was lucky not to be sent to prison.

    Warrant issued for man stranded in Gympie

    Warrant issued for man stranded in Gympie

    Crime 'He's been stranded and stranded'.

    MISSING PERSON: Police searching for man last seen in Pialba

    MISSING PERSON: Police searching for man last seen in Pialba

    News POLICE are asking for public assistant to help locate a 31-year-old man

    Cyclone Oma keeps tracking our way

    Cyclone Oma keeps tracking our way

    Weather Cyclone Omagadden moves towards Queensland coast as surfers say ‘Come on Huey...